EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Peninsula boards and commissions set to meet

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula.

Government boards and commissions will meet across the Peninsula next week to discuss projects and resolutions.

Clallam County Commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will conduct a public hearing regarding the proposed general purpose, road fund and conservation futures property tax levies. during their weekly business meeting Tuesday.

The commissioners’ work session, which starts at 8 a.m. Monday this week, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings are in the county commissioners meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• Resolutions appointing or reappointing members to several volunteer boards and commission.

• A review of the open position need assessment questionnaire for a noxious weed control specialist.

• An amended memorandum of understanding for the North Olympic Peninsula Recompete Coalition

• A letter of support for the Port of Port Angeles’ application for Essential Air Service designation at the William R. Fairchild International Airport.

• Discussion regarding distribution of a portion of the Payment in Lieu of Taxes funding from the U.S. Department of the Interior to Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue.

• Agreement with Department of Ecology for $484,001 to fund the Clean Water District Pollution Identification and Correction Program.

• Approval of an allocation of $50,000 from Opioid Settlement Funds to support the Harm Reduction Health Center for the first half of 2026.

• Approval of the 2026-2027 Behavioral Health Request for Proposals recommendations totalling $1,800,000.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, regarding proposed changes to the fee schedule for the Clallam County Fairgrounds.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, regarding proposed changes to the fee schedule for the Clallam County Parks Department.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, regarding approval of the 2025 Clallam County Comprehensive Parks Master Plan.

• An agreement with Jefferson County for $9,000 for Clallam County staff Rebecca Mahan and Chase O’Neill for attend, support and facility meetings of the North Pacific Coast Marine Resources Committee.

• A request for full reconveyance of the Deed of Trust for 322 Christmas Tree Lane to Bret and Deborah Hendren following the full repayment of a no-interest loan for low-income housing originally issued in May 2002.

• Approval of an amended ordinance amending county code regarding accessory housing, vacation rentals, recreational vehicles and park models.

• An update on the Dungeness off-channel reservoir project from Steve Gray and Rhiana Barkie.

• Update on the Highland Irrigation District’s main canal pipeline project and it’s WaterSMART Grant.

• Letter amending the vacation policy for Todd Mielke, the county administrator.

• A resolution authorizing 2026 Lodging Tax Funding applications from Olympic Theatre Arts, $37,463; Port Angeles Marathon Association, $45,260; Neah Bay Chamber of Commerce, $53,810; Ghostlight Productions, $17,000; Hurricane Ridge Winter Sports, $60,000; the city of Sequim, $5,000; Ian’s Ride, $10,000; Port Angeles Concerts on the Pier, $12,000; Juan de Fuca Foundation, $40,000; Lincoln Park BMX, $35,300; GOPA, $15,000; Dungeness Crab Festival, $59,500; Forks Chamber of Commerce, $65,000; Sequim Irrigation Festival, $15,000; Top Left Trails, $80,000; Feiro Marine Life Center, $32,000; Washington National Park Fund, $15,000; North Olympic Baseball and Softball, $27,553; Peninsula Trails Coalition, $79,000; Port Angeles Fine Arts Center, $35,000; Olympic Peninsula Rowing Association, $12,000; Clallam County Public Works, $65,450; Peninsula Adventure Sports, $12,500; Olympic Peninsula Visitor Bureau, $850,000; and the Port Angeles Waterfront Center, $321,164.

• Proposed changes to the bylaws of the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.

• A discussion on proposed budget reductions, revisions and supplemental appropriations to be considered on Dec. 9.

• Resolution establishing the 2026 Clallam County levy rates for Veteran’s Relief, Developmental Disabilities and Land Assessment Funds.

• A funding approval form with Department of Enterprise Services to have Millig, LLC for an Energy Services Project.

• An agreement and application form for the Recreation and Conservation Office regarding the North Olympic Lead Entity for Salmon.

• Contract amendments with Public Works for 2022 and 2023 Lodging Tax Funds for Olympic Discovery Trail’s Forks to La Push segment.

• A resolution to adopt the 2026 annual construction program.

• A public hearing regarding several debatable emergencies.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

• The Clallam County Canvassing Board will meet at 1 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The board, which is composed of the auditor, the county prosecuting attorney and the chair of the board of county commissioners, will conduct a canvass, or formal assessment, of the results of the recent general election.

The in-person meeting will be in the county’s Election Operation Center in room 72 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

• The Solid Waste Advisory Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 839-6528-6109 and passcode 12345.

• The Fair Advisory Board meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday has been canceled.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson Street, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes; comments may also be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Jefferson County Canvassing Board will meet at noon Monday and at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The board, which is composed of the auditor, the county prosecuting attorney and the chair of the board of county commissioners, will conduct a canvass, or formal assessment, of the results of the recent general election.

The board will meet in the first floor conference room at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

• The Civil Service Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the first floor conference room at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86832257765.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 868 3225 7765.

• The Housing Fund Board will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners chambers in the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson Street, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/91098454388.

Clallam County Charter Review Commission

The Charter Review Commission will consider a proposed charter amendment to establish a three-member ethics review board when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Other agenda items include:

• The Voters Pamphlet, presented by Commissioner Richards.

• Attorney/Client Privilege presented by Commissioner Tozzer.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Port of Port Angeles

Port of Port Angeles commissioners meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday has been canceled.

Port of Port Townsend

Port of Port Townsend commissioners meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday has been canceled.

Clallam County Public Utility District

Clallam County Public Utility District commissioners will conduct a public hearing regarding a proposal to include two customer groups into the district’s voting boundaries when they meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Lake Crescent boardroom at the PUD’s main office, 104 Hooker Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84721624204?pwd=Q0pCaVRLWXFqeWpONVFYaFM0UFB2UT09.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 847 2162 4204 and passcode 718170.

Public comment may be submitted in advance to info@clallampud.net.

The agenda is posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/clallampud/Board.nsf/Public.

Forks city

The Forks City Council will conduct a public hearing regarding the proposed 2026 budget when they meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The council will conduct a 2026 budget workshop relating to lodging tax applications, budget revisions and the water and sewer budget during a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meetings will be in city hall, 500 Division St., Forks.

To join the council meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89816845408?pwd=7JQXD8XDUnFo1Y0QJSObbZXdfOLefS.1.

To join the special meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87387417122?pwd=HgNbAGKF8gMt1643sasdhUpsyYa2S7.1.

The meeting agendas are posted at www.forkswashington.org.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will continue a public hearing regarding the adoption of the updated comprehensive plan during a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at City Hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/98187633367.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 981 8763 3367.

Written comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.fillout.com/cityofpt.

The agenda is posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Sequim city

The Sequim City Council will conduct a public hearing regarding the proposed 2026 budget when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the civic center, 152 W. Cedar St., Sequim.

Written public comment can be sent to clerk@sequimwa.gov and will be distributed to the council prior to the meeting.

The council will also hear a report on the status of the compprehensive plan update.

The agenda and meeting link are posted at https://www.sequimwa.gov/215/Agendas-Minutes.

Crescent school

The Crescent School Board will hear an update on the scoreboard and fundraising from Sam Kneiss when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The board meets in the library at Crescent School, 50350 state Highway 112, Joyce.

To join the meeting, visit https://csd313-org.zoom.us/j/85361950272.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 853 6195 0272; no password in needed.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/crescent/Board.nsf/Public

Quillayute Valley schools

The Quillayute Valley School board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board meets in the library at Forks High School, 261 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.qvschools.org/o/qvsd/page/board-meetingsagendas.