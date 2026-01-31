EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Clallam board to consider monument to Owens

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

A monument to honor a state Supreme Court justice, a hazard mitigation plan and an update from the Climate Action Committee will be before Peninsula boards and commissions next week.

Clallam County commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will consider a request to place a monument to the late state Supreme Court Justice Susan Owens on county property during their weekly work session.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• A resolution to appoint Dorothea Hoffmann to the Crescent Community Advisory Council.

• A resolution to appoint Leah Rathwell and Lisa Law to the Olympic Area Agency on Aging.

• A resolution to appoint Pete Tjemsland to the Board of Health.

• A resolution to appoint Chase O’Neil and Rebecca Mahan to the North Pacific Coast Lead Entity

• A resolution to appoint Chase O’Neil and Rebecca Mahan to the Marine Resources Committee

• A position request needs assessment for a clerk in Superior Court II.

• An agreement with the Administrative Office of the Courts for $20,270 to convert documents from the OnBase system to Enterprise Justice.

• An agreement with the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission for boating safety.

• An agreement with the Washington Traffic Safety Commission for $15,000 for participation in traffic safety programs.

• An agreement with the Washington State Military Department and State 911 Funds for $178,289 in pass-through funding for Peninsula Communications emergency dispatch funding.

• A request from the Animal Solutions Advisory Committee for $4,925 to operate a two-day spay/neuter clinic Feb. 27-28 at the county fairgrounds.

• An amended contract with the state Department of Health for $270,797 to operate health programs.

• An update on the Sequim Bay-Dungeness Clean Water District’s Pollution, Identification and Correction program from Jonathan Strivens and Jennifer Bond.

• An update on the LED and Water Heat Pump Replacement projects from Diane Harvey and Don Crawford.

• An annual update on the Law Library and its transition to North Olympic Library System branches from Todd Mielke.

• Letter to U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Seattle, in support of the Slip Point Lighthouse Station project.

• A request for a 12-month extension of the binding site plan for Island View RV Park.

• A call for a public hearing at 10 a.m. Feb. 17 regarding the proposed sale of several surplus firearms from the sheriff’s office.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17 regarding the sale of surplus real estate.

• An agreement with the state Department of Agriculture for a $250,000 grant for renovation of the rodeo arena at the county fairgrounds.

• An agreement with the city of Forks for $152 per day to house defendants at the county jail.

• An agreement with Gus Wallerstedt and Deann Horton for $15,000 to allow a temporary construction easement and removal of 30 trees for a culvert replacement project on Quandary Creek.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Clallam County Heritage Advisory Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

• The Animal Solutions Advisory Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Emergency Operations Center at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89070696643?pwd=NLQD04pjXD6qHeTFajbz04m2PqGFb7.1.

For audio only, call 253-205-0468 then enter meeting ID 890 7069 6643 and passcode 881561.

• The Homelessness Task Force will meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 of the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95662121034?pwd=OGtnbTgydVJNWG1hc25Rck5XQ0xiZz09.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 956 6212 1034 and passcode 12345.

• The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 835 9170 1271 and passcode 12345.

• The Board of Equalization will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

• The Trails Advisory Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 3715 8746 and passcode 840909.

• The Clallam County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 857 7304 5582 and passcode 12345.

• The Housing Solutions Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Friday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/81387023267.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 813 8702 3267 and passcode 12345.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Finance Committee will conduct a special joint meeting with the Board of Jefferson County Commissioners at 3 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

• The Risk Management Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

To join the online meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85745374749.

• The Tourism Coordinating Council will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89949550777.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID: 899 4955 0777.

• The Jefferson County Marine Resources Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Point Hudson Pavilion Building, 355 Hudson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://wsu.zoom.us/j/97019789946.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 823 1729 8603.

• The Jefferson County Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Washington State University Jefferson County Extension, 97 Oak Bay Road, Port Hadlock.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/95998994925?pwd=p8TXkhpx0ZZOMupwO12jr3FkhbxbP1.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 959 9899 4925 and passcode 742684.

Jefferson County Public Utility District

Jefferson County Public Utility District commissioners will consider adopting a hazard mitigation plan when they meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the PUD offices at 310 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/my/jeffcopud or call 833-548-0282, meeting ID 4359992575#.

The full agenda is posted at https://jeffpud.diligent.community/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.

Port Angeles city

The Port Angeles city council will consider adopting an updated 2026 work plan for the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at city hall, 321 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting, visit www.cityofpa.us/Live-Virtual-Meetings or https://cityofpa.webex.com/cityofpa/j.php?MTID=m78b498b306bc9eb1081811ca46478e55.

For audio only, call 1-844-992-4726 and enter access code 2563 655 0222.

Public comment sent to council@cityofpa.us will not be read during the meeting, but it will be entered into the meeting record.

The full agenda is posted at https://www.cityofpa.us/583/Meetings-Agendas.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will hear an update from the Climate Action Committee when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at city hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/98187633367.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 981 8763 3367.

Written comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.fillout.com/cityofpt.

The full agenda is posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Port Townsend schools

The Port Townsend School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The board will meet in the district’s board room at 1610 Blaine St., Port Townsend

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/ptsd/Board.nsf/Public.

Quilcene School Board

The Quilcene School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in Room 9 at 294715 U.S. Highway 101, Quilcene.

The agenda is posted at https://www.qsd48.org/board-agenda.

Sequim schools

The Sequim School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board will meet in the district’s board room, 503 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/sequim/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

Olympic Medical Center

Olympic Medical Center commissioners will meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Linkletter Hall at Olympic Memorial Hospital, 939 Caroline St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://www.olympic medical.org/virtual-board-meeting.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.olympicmedical.org/about-us/board-information.

Fire Protection District 3

Clallam County Fire District 3 commissioners will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners also will conduct a workshop regarding their 2026 priorities during a special meeting at 9 a.m. Friday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the district’s training and operations center, 255 Carlsborg Road, Sequim.

To join the meetings online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84401730144?pwd=Y2ZtS0wzSDFLVlVlTG9CUW9GdDVidz09.

For audio only, dial 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 868 5240 5153 and passcode 912707.

The agendas are expected to be posted at https://ccfd3.org/board-meetings.

The district covers the east side of Clallam County with a small portion in Jefferson County.