Electronic edition of newspaper set Tuesday

PORT ANGELES — Peninsula Daily News will have an electronic edition only on Tuesday.

The newspaper is making the change in anticipation of Veterans Day, a federal holiday. The U.S. Postal Service does not deliver mail on federal holidays.

Additional federal holidays impacting delivery this year include Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 27, Christmas Day on Thursday, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

Print subscribers receive digital access for free. There also is a digital-only option to subscribe.

To access the electronic edition, go to www. peninsuladailynews.com, click on the Menu button in the top left-hand corner, and use the drop-down window to select “e-Editions.”

If you need assistance with accessing the digital version of the paper, call 360-452-2345 or 1-800-826-7714 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

One dies in collision on Hood Canal Bridge

