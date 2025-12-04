Committee members sought for ‘For’ and ‘Against’ statements

PORT ANGELES — The Clallam County commissioners are seeking county residents to serve on the “For” and “Against” committees for a proposed charter amendment regarding the establishment of an ethics review board.

The committees will draft the arguments, either for or against, regarding the measure for the voters’ guide.

Interested volunteers should call Loni Gores at 360-417-2256 or email loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Applicants should include their full name, voter registration address, phone number and whether they wish to serve on the “For” or “Against” committee.

The proposed amendment would add new section 8.100 through 8.140 stating:

• Section 8.100. Ethics Review Board — Establishment and Purpose

An independent Ethics Review Board is hereby established to receive and review complaints of violations of the Clallam County Code of Ethics by elected county officials.

• Section 8.110. Composition and Terms

(a) The Ethics Review Board shall consist of three members, one from each of the county commissioner districts.

(b) Members shall serve without compensation for staggered three-year terms, with initial terms determined by lot to establish staggering.

(c) No member may be a current county employee, elected official, or candidate for county office, nor an immediate family member thereof.

• Section 8.120. Appointment of Members

(a) Members shall be appointed by independently elected county officials. The offices eligible to appoint are the Auditor, Treasurer, Assessor and the Director of the Department of Community Development.

(b) The order of making appointments shall be determined by lot and each official will make one appointment in turn, repeating the order after each official has made an appointment to the Ethics Review Board.

(c) In the event of a vacancy, the office assigned under the current rotation shall appoint a qualified replacement for the remainder of the unexpired term.

(d) Members must be residents of the district they represent and meet the eligibility requirements specified in Section 8.110.

• Section 8.130. Duties and Procedures

(a) The Ethics Review Board shall:

1. Determine the rules of procedure for receipt, review and appeal of complaints of violations of the Clallam County Code of Ethics

2. Receive and review written complaints alleging violations of the Clallam County Code of Ethics by elected county officials.

3. Determine whether complaints fall within its jurisdiction.

4. Conduct impartial reviews.

5. Issue written findings publicly upon completion of review.

(b) The Board shall not impose penalties or sanctions.

(c) The Ethics Review Board shall have no authority to investigate or consider alleged conduct that occurred prior to the effective date of this Charter amendment. All investigations must pertain only to actions or omissions occurring after this amendment becomes effective.

(d) Any complaint submitted to the Ethics Review Board must be made by a person or persons having first-hand knowledge of the alleged facts.

The complainant shall certify under penalty of perjury that they:

1. Have direct knowledge of the alleged conduct; and

2. Believe the charge or charges to be true and based upon their personal knowledge of the facts forming the grounds for the complaint.

Anonymous or second-hand complaints shall not be accepted.

• Section 8.140. Transparency

All final findings of the Ethics Review Board shall be publicly available and posted on the county website.

Meetings may be closed only as necessary to protect confidentiality of complainants or witnesses during active investigations.

For more information on “For” and “Against” committees, visit at