Committee members sought for ‘For’ and ‘Against’ statements

PORT ANGELES — The Clallam County commissioners are seeking county residents to serve on the “For” and “Against” committees for a proposed charter amendment regarding the establishment of an ethics review board.
The committees will draft the arguments, either for or against, regarding the measure for the voters’ guide.
Interested volunteers should call Loni Gores at 360-417-2256 or email loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Applicants should include their full name, voter registration address, phone number and whether they wish to serve on the “For” or “Against” committee.
For more information on “For” and “Against” committees, visit at