Clallam County’s budget deficit trimmed to just less than $1M

One-time revenue gains, sale of surplus property aid department

PORT ANGELES — The Clallam County finance department has reduced the budget deficit the county is facing for 2026 from $3.258 million to less than $1 million.

During the Clallam County commissioners’ work session Monday, commissioners were told during a presentation of the draft budget that the finance department was able to get the deficit down to $893,000.

For that to happen, the department identified $2.367 million in revenue gains, including a one-time gain of $549,000 from Dungeness Off-Channel Reservoir and Carlsborg Water Mitigation transfers and the sale of surplus property valued at about $200,000.

Expenditure reductions of $1.437 million also were identified, including a one-time reduction of $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds being reobligated to personnel costs and a reduction of $193,000 in risk management allocation.

The addition of revenue gains and expenditure reductions were identified after county administrator Todd Mielke presented his budget on Oct. 6.

The next step in the budgeting process is the Clallam County property tax levy certification, which is slated to occur during the commissioners’ meeting on Nov. 25.

Doc Holliday sale

During the work session, commissioners also heard from Connie Beauvais, the chair of the county’s Revenue Advisory Committee (RAC), regarding the committee’s recommendation on the Doc Holliday timber sale.

“As chair of the committee, I took it upon myself, after being familiar with all the presentations, to put a recommendation forth to the committee for consideration, and they did take action and voted unanimously to continue to support the sale as has been approved,” Beauvais said.

The RAC was asked to explore what the economic ramifications for the county would be if 46.5 acres of the Doc Holliday timber sale were placed into conservation through the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

“We do not believe this proposal falls within the very narrow decision space DNR has in this regard,” Beauvais said. “I think the circumstances of this request be compliant with DNR’s fiduciary duties to the various beneficiaries of the Doc Holliday timber sale.”

After discussion on the matter, the commissioners agreed that commissioner Randy Johnson would draft a letter to DNR reflecting the commission’s continued support of the sale going forward as approved.

Dump site

Commissioners also heard from Public Works project coordinator Rhiana Barkie, who updated them on the cleanup effort of an illegal dump site on the southern end of land the county purchased for the Dungeness Off-Channel Reservoir.

“The site was owned by DNR for decades and illegal dumping appears to have occurred largely between the 1920s to 1950s, though some of the garbage removed was from recent decades,” Barkie said.

Some of the dumping included broken-down vehicles which had trees growing through them, she said.

Soil and groundwater samples were taken to determine what possible contaminants existed, and Barkie said the pollution levels were just barely above the mandatory cleanup levels.

Cleanup of the site began in July and cost more than $300,000, which was mostly covered by grants. Crews removed 37.62 tons of recyclable debris from the site along with 2.64 tons of non-recyclable debris and soil, and 82.96 tons of excavated soil.

More than 93 cubic yards of topsoil was imported to the site.

________

Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.

Previous
Stormwater project

More in News

Workers from Van Ness Construction of Port Hadlock smooth out newly poured curbs and gutters on Tuesday as part of the Port of Port Townsend’s stormwater recovery system, an ongoing project at the Port Townsend Marina. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Stormwater project

Workers from Van Ness Construction of Port Hadlock smooth out newly poured… Continue reading

Clallam County’s budget deficit trimmed to just less than $1M

One-time revenue gains, sale of surplus property aid department

Phyllis Bernard.
PUD commissioner: Rural systems matter

Bernard highlights demand, vulnerabilities of electric grid

Erik Kingfisher near a large Madrona at Fort Worden State Park on Tuesday after receiving the Eleanor Stopps Environmental Leadership Award. (Elijah Sussman/Peninsula Daily News)
Land trust director gets environmental award

Erik Kingfisher spent childhood in Washington outdoors

Operations set for Bentinck Island demolition range

The Royal Canadian Navy has announced that the land-based… Continue reading

Matthew Moore, center, leads a group of Cranksgiving bicyclists on Eighth Street in Port Angeles using his specially build “cargo bike” to collect and transport purchased goods. The annual Cranksgiving food drive was held Saturday as 14 bike riders visited four different grocery stores and used their own money to buy food for the Port Angeles Food Bank. A total of 254 pounds was collected. A similar Cranksgiving event is scheduled for Sequim on Saturday. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Food drive on wheels

Matthew Moore, center, leads a group of Cranksgiving bicyclists on Eighth Street… Continue reading

East Jefferson fire district to approve budget, ask for lid lift

Property tax revenue not keeping pace with inflation, finance director says

Port of Port Angeles approves $42M budget for 2026

Federal, state grants to help fund capital construction projects

Every holiday season, crews string colorful Christmas lights on every shrub and tree at 7 Cedars and other Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe properties. (Patrick Walker/Olympic Peninsula News Group file)
7 Cedars casino to offer Holiday Light Tours

Plans expected to boost offseason tourism, chamber director says

Staff and Tribal Council members join W. Ron Allen, Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe chairman and CEO, at a ceremony inducting him into the National Native American Hall of Fame, which took place in Oklahoma City on Nov. 1. Pictured, from left, are Self-Governance Legislative Associate Jennifer McLaughlin, Tribal Council members Dana Ward and Rochelle Blankenship, Allen and Loni Greninger, tribal vice chair and culture director. (Mike Dashiell/Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe)
Allen inducted into National Native American Hall of Fame

Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe’s chair and CEO, five others honored at Oklahoma City gala

Olympic Peninsula Bicycle Association (OPBA) members, on top right, Jean Robards and Frank Finney present a grant worth $3,969 to Sequim Cub Scout Pack 4490 led by Pack Leader Fran Olsen and scouts. The Scout Pack also received equipment for the Sequim Bike Rodeo to continue the educational event. (Olympic Peninsula Bicycle Association)
Bicycling Alliance disbands, distributes funds to local nonprofits

OPBA helped grow Tour de Lavender, bring bike rodeo to Sequim

Christine Leaver and her two daughters, Sullivan, 5, and Avery, 9, look over many Christmas ideas on Friday during the annual Christmas Cottage at the Vern Burton Community Center in Port Angeles. More than 34 different vendors fill the gym with holiday spirit. The event will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Christmas Cottage

Christine Leaver and her two daughters, Sullivan, 5, and Avery, 9, look… Continue reading