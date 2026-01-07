Photo

Building demolition

The Sanderling Building, a vacant office building on Water Street across from Quimper Mercantile in downtown Port Townsend, underwent exterior demolition on Monday to clear the lot for a 50-room hotel to be built by BJC Group of Port Orchard. Interior demolition started last week and the site should to be cleared in about a week and a half. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

The Sanderling Building, a vacant office building on Water Street across from Quimper Mercantile in downtown Port Townsend, underwent exterior demolition on Monday to clear the lot for a 50-room hotel to be built by BJC Group of Port Orchard. Interior demolition started last week and the site should to be cleared in about a week and a half. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

The Sanderling Building, a vacant office building on Water Street across from Quimper Mercantile in downtown Port Townsend, underwent exterior demolition on Monday to clear the lot for a 50-room hotel to be built by BJC Group of Port Orchard. Interior demolition started last week and the site should to be cleared in about a week and a half.

Previous
It’s a girl!

More in News

The Sanderling Building, a vacant office building on Water Street across from Quimper Mercantile in downtown Port Townsend, underwent exterior demolition on Monday to clear the lot for a 50-room hotel to be built by BJC Group of Port Orchard. Interior demolition started last week and the site should to be cleared in about a week and a half. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Building demolition

The Sanderling Building, a vacant office building on Water Street across from… Continue reading

Clallam County fees are updated

Community Development costs reviewed annually

Port Townsend Police Department joins program to fund immediate needs

Donations would allow officers to purchase meals, blankets, gas

Listening session set for input on new Hurricane Ridge lodge

Public invited to bring questions, photos from past visits to building

No injuries reported after semi trailer rolls into ditch

The trailer of a semi-truck rolled into the westbound ditch,… Continue reading

Raquel Matiase-Pablo and Ruben Rameriz of Forks welcomed Helen into the world at 6:28 p.m. on Friday, the first baby born on the North Olympic Peninsula in 2026. Helen weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and has three siblings ages 9, 5 and 1. Matiase-Pablo, who speaks three languages, said she migrated to the United States more than 10 years ago. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
It’s a girl!

Raquel Matiase-Pablo and Ruben Rameriz of Forks welcomed Helen into the world… Continue reading

Peninsula flu and RSV cases both on rise, following a statewide trend

Health officer says change to federal schedule ‘concerning’

Mark Ozias.
Clallam County commissioner to travel to Washington, D.C.

Mark Ozias to participate in annual conference

Members of Port Townsend Indivisible, a political protest group, begin to amass along Sims Way on Saturday in the first rally of 2026. The group was called to action in protest of the U.S. government and Donald Trump ousting the president of Venezuela overnight. Gina McMather, second from the right, a member of the Indivisible leadership team, led the pop-up rally. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Venezuela protest

Members of Port Townsend Indivisible, a political protest group, begin to amass… Continue reading

North Olympic Library System staff report that construction funds for the renovation and expansion of the Sequim Library will mostly come from timber revenue via state forest trust lands managed by the Department of Natural Resources. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
Sequim library to open in 2026

Timber revenues help fund construction

Joan Butler receives a sweet drink as a gift during her 100th birthday party on Dec. 19 at Diamond Point. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
Diamond Point woman celebrates 100th birthday

Butler’s keys to longevity: Keep moving, don’t smoke

Weekly flight operations scheduled

There will be field carrier landing practice operations for aircraft… Continue reading