Building demolition

The Sanderling Building, a vacant office building on Water Street across from Quimper Mercantile in downtown Port Townsend, underwent exterior demolition on Monday to clear the lot for a 50-room hotel to be built by BJC Group of Port Orchard. Interior demolition started last week and the site should to be cleared in about a week and a half.
