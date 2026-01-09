Attention to detail

Tim Stone of Port Townsend practices his hobby of tying fishing flies while enjoying a cup of coffee at his favorite cafe. Stone has fished the lakes and streams in Washington and once caught 70 while fishing in Quilcene. Sixty-six were catch and release; he kept four. Although a hobbyist, Stone has sold the occasional fly to fellow enthusiasts.
- Menu
- Home
- Search
- Contests
- Subscriber Center
- Email Newsletters
- News
- Sports
- Life
- Opinion
- Obituaries
- Classifieds
- e-Editions
- About Us
- 36°F