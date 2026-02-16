Flynn Creek Circus will turn a parking lot into a soaring big top tent for Field Arts & Events Hall's annual fundraising gala May 15. Courtesy Field Hall

Field Hall announces 3rd annual gala celebration under the big top!

A full circus tent rises on the waterfront as Field Hall unveils its most spectacular gala yet

Port Angeles arts and community nonprofit Field Arts & Events Hall has announced its third annual fundraising gala for May 15.

This year’s event will transform the area next to Field Hall into a soaring, immersive experience under the full big top tent of the acclaimed Flynn Creek Circus, with cirque and acrobatic performances woven throughout the evening. Tables and individual seats are now available at fieldhallevents.org/gala.

“When we celebrated our Grand Opening in 2023, Bandaloop’s vertical dancers turned the side of our building into a stage,” says Steve Raider-Ginsburg, Field Hall Executive & Artistic Director. “This May, Flynn Creek Circus will turn the dirt parking lot into a soaring big top tent. This is a chance to use this empty space before construction starts on the Marine Discovery Center, phase II of the Waterfront Center.”

Since opening in 2023, Field Hall has emerged as the most ambitious community-funded cultural project completed on the North Olympic Peninsula this century.

The world-class theater and conference venue has hosted hundreds of public events, including free and low-cost community arts and cultural programs. The venue has become a regional hub for conferences, nonprofit fundraisers and weddings, driving more economic activity in Clallam County.

The one-night-only event promises guests a playful night of breathtaking performance, gourmet carnival-inspired cuisine, live and silent auctions, and surprise delights. Proceeds from the gala support Field Hall’s mission-based initiatives and ongoing operations, ensuring the space remains accessible, inclusive and artistically excellent.

In addition to the Field Hall's gala event, Flynn Creek Circus will present four public performances, including a special adults-only show. Courtesy Field Hall

Field Hall has set a $250,000 goal, with funds designated for arts education, nationally recognized programming and #FieldHallForAll accessibility initiatives which reduce ticket costs so more community members can experience the arts.

The evening will also feature testimonials highlighting the real-world impact of Field Hall’s work, underscoring how community supports free school experiences, expanded access, and long-term sustainability of Field Hall operations.

The gala is co-presented by the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe, with in-kind support from Morrison Excavation, assisting in advance of the big top installation.

Interested sponsors can contact Jen Swanson, jen@fieldhallevents.org for information.

Flynn Creek Circus, founded in 2002, is a touring circus-theater company known for blending jaw-dropping acrobatics with storytelling and theatrical artistry. Their performances take place inside a striking red-and-white, hand-crafted European big top tent, creating an intimate, transportive environment.

In addition to the gala, Field Hall will announce four public Flynn Creek Circus performances, including a special adults-only show.

