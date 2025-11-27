ISSUES OF FAITH: Liberalism in Judaism

“If there is among you a poor person, one of your kin, in any of your towns within your land which God gives you, you shall not harden your heart or shut your hand against them, but you shall open your hand to them, and lend them sufficient for their needs, whatever they may be,” (Deuteronomy 15: 7-8).

PEOPLE OFTEN ACCUSE Jews as being too liberal, (or “left wing lunatics”), but there is a reason why Judaism fosters liberal causes. Jews have always been at the heart of movements which have called for making sure everyone is treated with compassion and receives equal rights. For hundreds of years here, Jews have been deeply involved in movements such as anti-slavery, civil rights, the rights for women, LBGTQ individuals, fair labor laws and concern for migrants.

Diversity, equity and inclusion have been passionate causes for Jews because, as a people, they have so often been subjected to persecution for being different, wanting the same rights as others and being forbidden to enter society’s institutions like government positions, universities, ordinary jobs, professions and social clubs, simply because they were Jews.

Having been persecuted and expelled from so many countries by authoritarian regimes because of their Judaism, they are passionate about democracy and how it could make it possible for them to be treated as equals.

Any time a group was denied equal status, the Jews empathized and stood up for those affected. Hence, the accusation of Jews being liberal is seen by them as a compliment. The label of “woke” is not an insult to Jews, because it implies an awareness of systemic injustices, particularly racism and discrimination.

Besides being the recipients of generations of persecution, it is the Torah upon which Jews rely as to how we should treat our neighbors and strangers. The following are just a few examples.

“When you reap the harvest of your land, you shall not reap all the way to the edges of your field or gather the gleanings of your harvest. You shall not pick your vineyard bare or gather the fallen fruit of your vineyard; you shall leave them for the poor and the stranger; I am Adonai your God,” (Leviticus 19:9-10).

Deuteronomy 14:27-29 teaches “But do not neglect the Levite in your community, for he has no hereditary portion as you have. Every third year you shall bring out the full tithe of that year, but leave it within your settlements. Then the Levite … and the stranger, the fatherless, and the widow in your settlements shall come and eat their fill, so that the Eternal your God may bless you in all the enterprises you undertake.”

“Give to the needy readily and have no regrets when you do so, for in return the Eternal your God will bless you in all your efforts and in all your under-takings,”(Deuteronomy 15:10).

In Psalms 82:3-4, we learn that we must “Judge the wretched and the orphan; vindicate the lowly and the poor; rescue the wretched and the needy; save them from the hand of the wicked.”

“One who mocks the poor blasphemes one’s Maker,” (Proverbs 17:5).

In Deuteronomy 15:4-11, we are taught, “There shall be no needy among you—for the Eternal will surely bless you in the land that the Eternal your God is giving you as an inheritance. For there will never cease to be needy ones in your land; therefore I command you: open your hand to the poor and needy kin in your land.”

“Anyone who withholds what is due to the poor blasphemes against the Maker of all, but one who is gracious unto the needy honors God,” (Proverbs 14:31).

When we read these teachings from the Torah, it’s hard to watch how the poor, minorities and immigrants are being treated in our country today. It’s especially difficult when people who profess deeply held religious beliefs are silent or support these appalling actions, even in the name of their religion.

It’s time for us in all faith traditions to stand up for those who are being unjustly and cruelly persecuted. May we take the Torah’s commands to heart and love our neighbors as ourselves — all our neighbors.

Kein yehi ratzon … may it be God’s will. Shalom.

_________

Issues of Faith is a rotating column by religious leaders on the North Olympic Peninsula. Suzanne DeBey is a lay leader of the Port Angeles Jewish community. Her email is debeyfam@olympus.net.