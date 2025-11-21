Holy Trinity farewells interim pastors

PORT ANGELES — The Rev. Gail Wheatley and The Rev. Beth Orling, will present their final service at 9 a.m. Sunday.

The pair will speak at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 E. Lopez Ave., Port Angeles.

There will be a reception for Wheatley’s and Orling’s return to retirement following the service.

They will be replaced in January by the Rev. Ben Nickodemus, the church’s new pastor.

Wheatley and Orling have served as interim pastors since the departure of Revs. Olaf and Kristin-Luanna Baumann in March 2024.

Former pastor, the Rev.Dick Grinstad, will officiate services for the remainder of 2025.

For more information call the church at 360-452-2323 or visit www.go2trinity.org.

