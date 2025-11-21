The Community Chorus of Port Townsend and East Jefferson County and RainShadow Chorale combine, with orchestra, to sing Handel’s “Messiah” Nov. 22 and 23. Both concerts are at 3 p.m. at Chimacum High School. (David Conklin)

Chorus set to perform Handel’s ‘Messiah’ at Chimacum venue

CHIMACUM —The Community Chorus of Port Townsend and East Jefferson County and RainShadow Chorale will present “Messiah” in concert at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Both performances will be in the auditorium at Chimacum High School, 91 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

Tickets are $20 per person at www.brownpapertickets.com or at the door.

The Community Chorus was formed in 1975 for the express purpose of performing Handel’s classic oratorio and has performed it every five years since, with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s an honor to belong to an organization that is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and a pleasure to bring Handel’s masterpiece to life once again,” said Linda Atkins, the community chorus’ president.

The chorus has joined with RainShadow for this 50th anniversary performance.

The combined ensembles will put more than 100 vocalists on stage along with a select orchestra for the weekend concerts.

Laurie de Leonne, RainShadow’s artistic director, will conduct both the singers and the orchestra.

Handel wrote the oratorio over a 24-day period in 1741 and it was first performed on April 13, 1742 in Dublin, Ireland.

Most of the text was compiled from the King James version of the Bible.

For more information, call 360-643-3345 or 360-385-1912 or visit www.ptchorus.org,

