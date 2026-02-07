LETTER: What do we do now?

Several years ago, I wrote a letter that listed warnings about Donald Trump’s fitness for the office of president.

Those warnings included former high-ranking cabinet and staffers, a niece who is a clinical psychologist and wrote a book about him and several medical professionals who were experts on personality disorders.

In today’s current political climate, two questions stand out.

Why would Americans re-elect a seditious traitor who incited a riot and tried to overturn a free and fair election, a convicted felon, and twice-impeached president with a narcissistic personality disorder?

The second question, more ominous, is what do we do now?

With a cabinet fully staffed with sycophants, a spineless Congress unwilling to exercise its right for checks and balances, and a Supreme Court willing to give him almost unlimited immunity, America is now governed by an authoritarian with fascist imputes and a near-total disregard for the Constitution that he swore to uphold and protect.

With the deployment of ICE agents, armed with military-grade weapons, dressed in tactical gear and masked, we now watch as U.S. citizens are dragged from their homes with no warrant and no due process.

Children are incarcerated in detention centers, code for concentration camps.

Americans are being shot, resulting in extra-judicial murder.

The president refers to the victims as “ domestic terrorists.”

There is no legal recourse.

Plans for the construction of American concentration camps are in the works.

Bart Kavruck

Port Townsend