LETTER: WAVE drive

The shelves of the Jefferson County Food Bank are currently being filled by The Jefferson County faith communities.

In 1985, The Jefferson County Ministerial Association saw the need to help the food bank fill its shelves. It created the WAVE food drive, which occurs during the month of October with the last Saturday of October traditionally being the completion of the drive.

The WAVE started out with the faith communities canvassing the city of Port Townsend on the last Saturday of October, gathering food for the food bank.

In the following years, the WAVE has evolved with local community groups and homeowner associations joining the effort to stock the food bank with provisions for the winter months.

Over the years, hundreds of thousands of food and monetary donations have been collected for the food bank through WAVE. This year marked its 40th year.

The goal was to raise $40,000. On Oct. 6, the Board of Jefferson County Commissions and the city of Port Townsend recognized WAVE and its dedicated giving achieved with dignity, faithfully supporting the Jefferson County Food Bank for the past 40 years.

The last Saturday of October was declared Food For All Day. The $40,000 goal was met, and 575 pounds of food was received.

Those donations are currently supplying the Jefferson County Food Bank so its shelves are full for its clients.

The WAVE coordinators would like to thank all those who participated in the 2025 WAVE food Drive.

Working together, we did make a difference.

Rosine Kohler

Port Townsend