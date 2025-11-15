LETTER: Transaction fees

Criminal behavior is a big topic and justification for any number of questionable actions these days.

When I pay a fee to have a credit card and then pay another fee each time I use it, my gut is telling me that this is criminal behavior on the credit card company’s part.

Everything is an instant transaction online, unless it’s your payment to them.

The fact that small businesses and customers pay an extra fee to use the card seems a lot like criminal extortion to me.

Where is the Consumer Protection Agency when you need it?

Linda Benson

Sequim