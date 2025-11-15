LETTER: Thieves strike

It’s my fault.
After two years of locking my cars up at night, I slipped up Wednesday night.
Two years ago, I complained to the police. I was asked, “Did you lock your rigs?”
I said no and was told it was my fault.
I was asked if I belonged to a community watch group. I said no.
I have been broken into dozens of times. If it wasn’t locked or nailed down, it was stolen.
One time, they emptied my boat, and I mean emptied. Everything was taken, a couple of thousand dollars worth of fishing equipment.
My fault again.
My question is, can I set a trap? Is that legal?
If their butt was sticking out of my rig, can I kick it?
So it’s my fault while the thieves get nothing but my stuff.
Robert A. Beausoleil
Port Angeles