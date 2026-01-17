LETTER: The three Rs

Back in the day, the three Rs were reading, writing and arithmetic.

Today, three Rs need to be, rebuke, rupture and rebuild.

America would be a better place if there was more respect and kindness among all the citizens.

There are people who have a stable life, people who are living paycheck to paycheck, and people living a life of poverty on the streets.

The common ground is that we are all Americans, all from families who immigrated to build a better life.

I rebuke the disrespect, demeaning talk and actions of some of our country leaders toward Americans. How and when does this behavior end?

The trend and acceptance of this behavior is building, not becoming less.

This pulse of this unacceptable behavior must rupture to end the continuation of unacceptable behavior.

There have been and are continuing to be peaceful protests across America to show the support for ending this disrespect, lying, demeaning behavior.

Americans must keep up this rebellious peaceful voice to make the change happen.

After rebuking disrespect, rupturing the current trend of disrespect, there will be a time to rebuild.

What is your American vision for you and our country? I would settle for civility to each other, assisting those in need and offering kindness to everyone every day.

We need to rebuke bad behavior, rupture the culture that supports it and start rebuilding the American dream for all of us.

Eileen Cummings

Sequim