LETTER: Support Force

Several people are vying for a position on the Olympic Medical Center’s board of commissioners to take the open place created by the untimely passing of a board director.

One person of the interested candidates stands out: Laurie Force. Her decades of experience as a nurse practitioner and her passion for healthcare makes her an excellent asset to the board.

Our aging population depends so very much on OMC and its staff. We have witnessed the struggles to keep this wonderful medical institution going, and the idea of the hospital going away is unthinkable.

I urge the OMC commissioners to strongly consider Laurie Force as one of their colleagues in the work ahead.

Maja Cox

Sequim