LETTER: Stop the coup

President Trump said recently that the only things limiting what he can do are his morality and his brain.

This from a man whose brain is faltering, who falls asleep in important meetings, and who has no morality.

Why else has his Justice Department, when ordered by law by Congress to release all the Epstein files, only released only 1 percent of them, and much of that is heavily blacked out?

Trump’s corruption knows no bounds.

Now he has used our military to seize oil tankers by piracy on the high seas and put the money from the sale of the oil in accounts controlled by him in Qatar.

His family is building luxury resorts in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Republic and Qatar, deals greased by his political and tariff agreements.

I doubt Trump has ever read the Constitution. And if he has, he doesn’t care what it says.

Now he is making jokes about canceling the mid-term elections.

We must use our morality, our minds, our feet, our signs, our voices, our still-free media, our universities, our fraternal or advocacy organizations, our unions, our churches, our businesses, our nonprofits, our family, our neighbors, our decent political representatives and our dollars to stop this coup.

We the people.

Mark Stevenson

Port Townsend