LETTER: RV ordinance

Our county commission will make our housing crisis even worse if it passes a new RV use ordinance.

Since early 2020, it has recognized that we have a dire shortage of affordable housing, but more than five years later, it has yet to develop creative, flexible housing regulations.

The restrictive nature of the new proposed ordinance fails to recognize that many cannot afford the cost of traditional housing and must rely on alternatives like RVs.

If adopted, it would result in the loss of housing for hundreds of county residents.

The draft ordinance would restrict dwelling occupancy to 180 days a year, allow only one such dwelling per parcel, and impose additional visual screening requirements.

And while the main focus is on RVs, to include park models and tiny homes, it could apply to certain stick-built accessory dwelling units as well.

Other new requirements covering sewage and solid waste disposal, and protection of critical areas, are duplicative. Other ordinances and agencies already exist to regulate and police these problems.

The county’s housing situation is in crisis and has grown worse over the past few years. We need innovative, adaptable solutions. The proposed RV use ordinance is neither, it will add to the problems we face.

The public comment period is closes on Jan. 20. Email the commission at loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov and tell them the RV use ordinance needs to be rejected and the Department of Community Development directed to try again.

Ken Stringer

Sequim