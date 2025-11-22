LETTER: Remembrance Day

This Saturday, the fourth Saturday of the month, is Holodomor Remembrance Day.

The Holodomor, or The Great Starvation, took place in 1932 through 1934.

The Soviets demanded that Ukrainian farmers collectivize their farms.

When they refused, the Soviets proceeded to confiscate all the crops, seeds, and livestock.

Millions of Ukrainians starved.

The Ukrainian language was banned.

Ukrainian history could not be taught.

Dissidents were jailed and tortured or shot.

Things that are happening in the currently occupied lands.

The Ukrainian people have not forgotten.

This is why they cannot surrender land to Russia.

My maternal grandmother and her parents were lucky enough to have emigrated to America before that time.

Before the Red Army invaded and the Soviets took over after Ukraine was briefly free from Russian domination following WWI.

Paul Götz

Port Angeles,