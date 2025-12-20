LETTER: Poor justification

Donald Trump, to justify his preemptive sinking of alleged drug boats in the Caribbean, says each of those boats would have killed 25,000 Americans.

Considering that the CDC reports that there were 110,000 overdose deaths in 2023 and 80,000 in 2024, he has completely eliminated as many overdose deaths in the last two years by sinking eight boats no bigger than the ones in the Fourth of July parade at Lake Sutherland.

On the other hand, if we use his number logic, the convicted Honduran ex-president he just pardoned, who assisted with bribes to smuggle 800,000 pounds of cocaine into the United States, would have killed 40 million Americans.

That’s more than one out of every 10 people in the U.S.

You don’t need to see my authentication. These aren’t the drugs you’re looking for.

Brian Coughenour

Port Angeles