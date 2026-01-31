LETTER: Peacefully protest

As a former intensive care nurse, I feel compelled to speak up about the death of Alex Pretti, who died trying to assist a woman being pepper sprayed by U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) agents, and he was shot multiple times.

Mr. Pretti was not a domestic terrorist. He worked at the U.S. Veterans Administration for years and was an honorable man.

The lies surrounding his death and Renee Good’s death sicken me.

In the past year, 31 people have died at the hands of ICE and other federal agents.

I have six family members who work in law enforcement. This is not how trained officers respond to peaceful protesters. Lethal force is avoided at all costs.

The Republicans in Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court justices act like they are impotent. They are allowing this to occur.

What can you do? Listen to more than one news source, adding Canadian and international reporters who are not skewing the facts or fearful of this administration.

I’ve written my congresswomen and men.

Put the pictures of the people killed by ICE in your front windows with a distress flag upside down. I have done this.

And peacefully protest to keep our rights.

And vote early in the midterms so your vote is counted.

America is not great at this point in history, but we can improve it. Please do your part and take action.

Mark McCormick

Sequim