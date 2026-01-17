LETTER: Peaceful disobedience

Stand up, Americans.

People have the power to protect ourselves from suffering.

This is our moment to correct and shape the country we want.

Deadly force against American citizens is not a cherished and shared value.

The purpose of our U.S. government, per the preamble to our Constitution, is to “form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility…” which involves creating stability, protecting rights, providing public services like education and infrastructures and maintaining order through laws and security.

We have strayed so far from the ideal. The draft dodger in chief’s totalitarian regime fails by every measurement.

There is no honor, no moral code, no duty, no ethics, no integrity and no honesty.

The bedrock principles for American governance are violated every day.

People have the power to defend core truths and foster resilience.

Politics is the peaceable resolution to conflict among legitimate competing interests.

The current administration searches out opposition in order to crush and destroy non-MAGA.

Americans are identified as terrorists now, if you hold beliefs consistent with anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, anti-Christianity or extreme views on migration, race, gender or morality.

I hope you will join me in staying informed, practicing civil disobedience peacefully, supporting community and connection, defending our Bill of Rights, contributing and being active in organizations that support democratic values and ending this totalitarian takeover.

We don’t have to surrender to tyranny.

Set a good example and please participate in our elections.

We can make this world better.

Bill Biery

Sequim