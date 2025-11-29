LETTER: OMC transparency

Despite publicly committing to transparency and accountability, the Olympic Medical Center’s board of commissioners has once again deployed devious tactics and undermined public trust in their calling of a special meeting on Nov. 7, only two days after their regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 5.

The board made no mention of an upcoming special meeting at their Nov. 5 meeting, giving the public minimal time and opportunity to inform themselves of the meeting and attend.

Additionally, board members have repeatedly expressed their unwillingness to record and post their meetings, leaving the public to rifle through abbreviated meeting minutes in order to stay informed.

Currently, the most recent board minutes available online are from the meeting on Sept. 30.

Where are the minutes from the October meetings? Where are the minutes from this month?

How is the public expected to stay informed of the commission’s work when meetings are not recorded, schedules are changed at the last minute and meeting minutes are not current? How does the board expect to be held accountable to their constituents?

The actions of the past few weeks only continue this pattern.

Thanks to Clallam County voters this month, we look forward to welcoming new members to the board with their promise of transparency and inclusion.

Ellen Menshew

Port Angeles