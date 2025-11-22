LETTER: No socialism

Our national debt is $38 trillion.

So what? We’ll just vote for socialists and tax the billionaires, and everything will be OK.

First of all, let’s define a trillion in a way that makes sense.

A million seconds is about 11 1/2 days. A billion seconds is about 31.7 years. A trillion seconds is about 31,700 years.

We’re 38 of those trillions in debt.

Let me ask you: If our country becomes socialist, who pays off that debt? Who grows your free food? How do you propose an easy life for all? Who’s doing the work?

My friend from Belarus told me of how, when he got married, they went down to the store to buy his wife a ring. The store didn’t have any, so she never got one.

That’s socialism.

When they came to him and asked him to renounce his Christianity, he refused. He lost his good job driving trucks and was literally peeling potatoes 300 miles away the next day.

That’s socialism.

America better wake up.

Capitalism works, and with safety nets for only those who cannot sustain themselves otherwise, our country thrives.

When those safety nets get too full of lazy people voting for socialism, our country will decline, and with this much debt, we will not continue to exist.

Socialists are running as Democrats.

So, in a very real sense, voting for every Democrat on the ticket will lead to socialism, and that is a real threat to democracy.

This isn’t your grandparents’ Democratic Party any longer.

Mark A. White

Port Angeles