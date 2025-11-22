LETTER: No decency

Trump won on an “America First” platform. Since he came into office, it has been “American Last.”

He has erratically installed tariffs that raise prices, formed a Gestapo of hooded, masked ICE agents to arrest anyone non-white, disappearing many of them.

He has kicked millions of people off Medicaid: children, seniors and disabled.

He enjoyed the government shutdown, because without Congress there, he could do anything.

He has weaponized the Department of Justice against his perceived enemies.

He has fired thousands of knowledgeable workers from departments, putting our country at risk for some kind of attack.

He has been bombing boats off Venezuela, killing people without knowing who they are.

All of the above are only a few of the autocratic things Trump has been doing.

He, his wealthy department heads and corporate donors have no empathy, are enriching themselves at our expense, and nobody is stopping them.

They don’t care about Americans, but they consider themselves white Christian nationalists. They proudly wear their pins and necklaces with crosses as they lie to the American people.

One word for Jesus would be love. A major tenet of Jesus was “to take care of the least among us.”

We all learned in Sunday School to “treat others as you’d like them to treat you.”

It’s doubtful that white Christian nationalism is a religion. It’s basically a political group, wanting wealth, power and control.

Many faith leaders are now preaching against that type of religion.

This administration has no decency.

Resist.

Dianne Salyer

Sequim