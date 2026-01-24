LETTER: National park fees

Reading the story about new fees for U.S. national parks was unbelievable to me (PDN, Jan. 1).

Beginning immediately, non-residents older than 16 must pay $100, plus entrance fees to visit 11 of the most famous national parks.

My Lions Club educator friends from India had been proud to tell me that they had visited Grand Canyon National Park with their Canadian daughter and her husband.

Now, according to the park’s website, to avoid paying $540, the least expensive entrance fee would be to purchase an annual, non-resident America the Beautiful pass for $250.

This pass is $80, or less, in some cases, for residents.

The America the Beautiful pass will cover up to four passengers in a vehicle and preclude entrance fees at all national parks.

However, in an age when countries across the world offer American citizens hiking trails without toll booths, this new policy from the Department of the Interior is xenophobic and an embarrassment to all residents of the country.

Kate Monahan

Forks