LETTER: Mail-in voting

I, and many others, are concerned about our current voting situation.

There are so many lies being spread about this subject. Repeating false claims in order to debunk mail voting actually gives them some legitimacy.

Instead, positive claims like the following would help with that concern. At least it did for me.

Voting by mail in not new. Here is some information that might help with that concern:

Voting by mail started during the Civil War as a way of allowing active-duty soldiers to participate in elections.

Voting by mail is not a partisan issue. It has been shown to increase voter turnout regardless of party affiliation.

The fraud rate for voting by mail is approximately 0.000043 percent, a rate so small that it rounds to zero.

Voting by mail saves taxpayer money, which is a very important point.

Darlene Clemens

Port Angeles