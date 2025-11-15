LETTER: Food insecurity

This is written as a response to a PDN rant (Nov. 1) that said, “Why doesn’t everyone just SNAP out of it. The program was meant to be temporary.”

Food insecurity is a multi-faceted problem, and if you’d take the time to read and research, you’d be better informed. It is not easily or quickly fixed.

Some of the reasons the problem of food insecurity exists are poor education and job preparation, low-paying jobs, high rent and utility costs, job cuts due to government and trade policies, family and social disruption, drug use, expensive child care, cuts in government assistance programs and lack of access to health care and affordable health insurance.

These situations are not going to change until Trump and his administration are voted out of office, trade policies are changed, better health and social services are offered, minimum wages are increased, health insurance is affordable and trust of government rebuilt.

Janis Dennis

Sequim