LETTER: Election not stolen

The president’s endless attempts to show that the 2020 election was stolen from him is a perfect demonstration of just how little he knows about the Constitution.

If he were to have a fact-supported claim, he would now be in his third term, which would mean he absolutely could not continue to be president now.

Because his election in 2024 would have been illegal.

He would have to go the way of Lindsey Halligan.

But he would not have the decorum and cool to just resign.

Kristen Larson

Port Angeles