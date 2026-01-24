LETTER: Dishonoring the US

The Institute of Peace was renamed when Donald J. Trump added his name to it.

In an ironic though typical haphazardous mood, he bombs a country which is no threat to us, Venezuela.

Apparently, Nicolas Maduro’s dance moves drove him mad; also, his 2020 lost election obsession bizarrely tied to Hugo Chavez, past Venezuela president.

Treating a criminal incursion like a business acquisition, he pressures oil corporation executives to support his wag-the-dog invasion for mutual financial gain, thus overshadowing public criticism of the Epstein files and other investigations on his plate.

As president of the United States, he pardoned corrupt past Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, convicted drug trafficker, severe violator of the human rights of journalists, environmentalists, whistleblowers.

For what favors and deals?

Like a fentanyl addict, euphorically high, Trump gulps crude oil, seeking his dealer, Vladimir Putin, for flattery and any manic advice to bomb sovereign nations.

Bomb Greenland. Cuba. Canada. Columbia. Mexico. Nigeria. Brazil. Syria. Panama. Ukraine. Iran. Minnesota.

Imperialism fact-check: Carving up our planet between ruthless authoritarians will not benefit most of the human population.

Donald daily dishonors the United States with myriad transgressions that make a person dizzily sick. His belligerent temperament sours our neighborhood relationships.

Where did Make America Great go?

Not honoring the presidential oath: “I will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” is what really ignites my fuse.

His second attempt at the presidency is a scatter bomb.

Gayle Brauner

Port Angeles