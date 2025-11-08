LETTER: Defining ‘great’

President Donald Trump has pledged to make America great, but he has never, to my knowledge, defined greatness.

Here are some dos and don’ts for greatness.

A great nation does not insult and irritate its neighbors; arrest and jail, without cause, innocent citizens who are minding their own business; stifle dissent, realizing that dissenters may well be right; make it difficult to vote; or kowtow to billionaires while smothering have-nots.

On the other hand, a great nation does invest heavily in scientific and medical research, to remain a leader among nations; have principled, even-handed leaders; care for its unfortunates; and maintain a business climate in which everyone has the opportunity to prosper.

Kent Brauninger

Port Angeles