LETTER: Comp plan changes

On behalf of the Port Angeles Business Association, I wish to share our deep concern regarding recent amendments added to the city’s Comprehensive Plan after the public process had already concluded.

Specifically, the introduction of a Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) framework and the shift from “no net ecological loss” to “net ecological gain” were inserted without the benefit of public review.

For more than 14 months, community members, businesses and civic leaders engaged in shaping the draft plan. To see substantial revisions introduced at the 11th hour undermines transparency and erodes confidence in the process. The Comprehensive Plan is meant to be a stable roadmap for Port Angeles, not a moving target.

The FPIC framework would effectively create a dual-approval system, granting another sovereign government consent authority over local land use and development decisions. This conflicts with state law, complicates permitting and risks delaying housing, infrastructure and business investment.

Similarly, replacing “no net ecological loss” with “net ecological gain” imposes open-ended regulatory standards that could drive up costs and leave property owners and businesses with unclear expectations.

Port Angeles deserves clarity, consistency and lawful governance. We urge our community to recognize the risks of these last-minute changes and to support a Comprehensive Plan that reflects the extensive public input already invested.

Kelly Johnson

President, Port Angeles Business Association