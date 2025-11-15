LETTER: Charter review

The work of the Clallam County Charter Review Commission has been and continues to be diligent and productive.

I commend the members, especially for working through a fair amount of controversy.

I don’t understand how or why a few people choose to grab general surface information without researching to find the whole truth of any issue.

Personal attacks on people who disagree with you creates a toxic environment, is childish and completely unacceptable.

In my humble opinion, reasonable people will engage in give-and-take dialogues.

Many thanks to the members of the Clallam County Charter Review Commission.

Janet Kreidler

Sequim