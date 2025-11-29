LETTER: Change bridge law

We have a critical Hood Canal Bridge problem.

We make doctors’ appointments, airport travel, daily commutes and other appointments weeks, sometimes months, in advance, only to have our only highway to Bainbridge Island closed at an hour’s notice.

This affects thousands of daily lives, 20,000 daily vehicle crossings.

Technically, we could be shut down 24/7.

The growing population on the Peninsula is made up of many retirees, an aging population, and emergency vehicles. We are now at the mercy of a select group of pleasure crafts and tall fishing vessels.

According to the state Department of Transportation, there were 190 closures from June 2025 through Sept. 30. Appalling.

The wear and tear on the bridge’s roller mechanism is compounded by this. Costs to taxpayers must be atrocious.

Sequim Bay’s proposed 600 units of condos and homes, a Seabrook-type development waiting for approval, will increase the bridge traffic.

Can the draw bridge law, CFR 33, Part 177 Drawbridge Operations, be amended to better serve vehicle traffic?

We realize this doesn’t apply to military vessels; they are our Homeland Security.

An article from Steve Roark, WSDOT, stated our need for a change of this antiquated law.

If this resonates with you, I urge you to contact our state senators, representatives and WSDOT.

Sandra Larson

Port Angeles