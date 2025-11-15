LETTER: Cash for counties

State Sen. Mike Chapman has explained on numerous occasions that the Cash for Counties proviso advanced by the Legislature was a bipartisan effort.

The terms were agreed upon by the four Democrats and the four Republicans on the Capital Budget Committee.

He has also explained that this idea particularly suits Clallam County with its long involvement in the forest products industry.

It is not often these days that legislators from both sides of the aisle can unanimously agree on anything, let alone fiscal programs that affect all areas of our diverse state.

This is an opportunity for our county commissioners to sign onto this pilot project. Several other counties are coming forward to take advantage of this opportunity.

Clallam County’s involvement in this process would serve the needs of our county and its residents.

Gay Knutson

Port Angeles