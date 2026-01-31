LETTER: Bad time to prune

The recent spell of warm weather has brought many of us outdoors to perform our spring chores.

However, the photo on the front page of the Jan. 23 Peninsula Daily News may lead Port Angeles residents to make unnecessary and even harmful decisions about their tree care. The caption says the gum tree is overgrown and that now is a good time for pruning and trimming.

Both claims are misleading.

The only tree known as a “gum” tree is the eucalyptus tree; the tree that was pictured is most likely a sweet gum tree, and this poor specimen is definitely not overgrown.

Sweet gums can grow to a majestic 60 to 80 feet tall, and this tree has no problematic wires overhead.

The knuckles show that the tree has been incorrectly pruned in the past and is needlessly being pruned yet again.

Harsh, unnecessary pruning is a common practice and is not science-based.

In addition, this is not a good time to prune trees.

It is a common misconception that trees should be routinely trimmed.

Routine pruning is actually harmful to a tree’s long-term health.

There is an abundance of incorrect, harmful tree maintenance advice on the internet.

For sound, accurate advice on tree health, I recommend that you read “The New 4 D’s” and other pruning pages on the Tree People of Walla Walla website.

Thomas Mair

Port Angeles