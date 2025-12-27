LETTER: America in peril

America is no longer the greatest country in the world. It was at one time, but times have changed.

Our country was formed and evolved under two documents: the Declaration of Independence, a liberal document, and the Constitution, a conservative document.

Over the past 250 years, the citizens have blended those two documents into a form of government where the power to govern is given by “We the People” through those elected to provide “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”

There are only two ways to govern a country, either by talking, discussing, compromising or by force.

Our form of governing in America consists of a triad: legislative, executive and judicial.

Through elections, the citizens of America grant to Congress the power to create laws and to the president the power to execute those laws.

The Supreme Court is there to restrain the other two branches from an excessive use of power.

And there is our present situation.

Because of internal bickering and party unity, the legislative branch has become impotent while the executive branch has become dominant.

Our problem, as I see it, is that the judicial branch has not figured out how to bring the other two branches into equilibrium.

The citizens, “We the People,” can fix this unpleasant situation themselves by electing those who will stand up for the country and not their own self-interest.

These are the challenges. Will the citizens respond?

By all past performances, probably not.

Steven Forrest

Port Angeles