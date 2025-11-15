LETTER: Accurate cartoon

Regarding the latest debacle in D.C., Donald Trump’s obliteration of the East Wing of the White House, to be replaced by something more fitting in his failed casino, kudos to Gary Trudeau for his prescient book “Yuge! 30 years of Doonesbury on Trump.”

The cartoonist nails it with his brilliant depictions of Trump’s narcissistic personality disorder.

On page 15, he illustrates a possible news conference featuring Trump describing his agenda as president.

He calls for the first graphic. “Job one: a White House we can be proud of.”

It shows an addition of four floors above the main section with a penthouse.

The cartoon is dated Sept. 18, 1987.

To quote Trudeau, “You can’t make this stuff up.”

Bart Kavruck

Port Townsend