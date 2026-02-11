Walk-by fiber exhibit installed in Uptown Port Townsend

PORT TOWNSEND — Sue Gale, a Port Townsend-based fiber artist, has curated “Wild Things,” a walk-by fiber art exhibit in Uptown Port Townsend.

The exhibit can be viewed 24 hours a day in the Fiber Habit Window, 675 Tyler St., through March 31.

The display showcases work by Peninsula Fiber Artists members Leslie Dickinson, Angie Didium, ZeeLinda Dissinger, Caryl Fallert-Gentry, Sue Gale, Pat Herkel, Bess Jennings, Debra Olson, Vicky Rath, Ellen Thomas, Liisa Fagerlund, Lynn Gilles, Donna Lee Dowdney and Carol Olsen.

Many of the 23 pieces on display are available for purchase directly from the artists.

Peninsula Fiber Artists is an association of textile artists from Jefferson, Kitsap and Clallam counties.

For more information, visit www.sda-np.com/fiberhabit.