Walk-by fiber exhibit installed in Uptown Port Townsend

Debra E. Olson, a Port Townsend fiber artist, puts the finishing touches on the “Small But Mighty” exhibit at 675 Tyler St. in uptown Port Townsend.

PORT TOWNSEND — Debra E. Olson has curated a walk-by exhibit of small fiber pieces in Uptown Port Townsend.

The exhibit can be viewed 24 hours a day in the Fiber Habit Window, 675 Tyler St., through Jan. 31.

The show features more than 50 small two- and three-dimensional textile art pieces that are less than 16 inches in height or width.

The pieces were created with such techniques as cyanotype, hand dyeing, embroidery, beading, fabric manipulation, raw-edge and traditional applique, and both hand and machine stitching.

The display showcases work by 16 area fiber artists: Leslie Dickinson, Angie Dideum, Caryl Fallert-Gentry, Sue Gale, Tina Hunter, Kindy Kemp, Debra Olson, Vicky Rath, Susan Sawatzky, Ellen Thomas, Erica Iseminger, Lori Goddard, Linda Carlson, Liisa Fagerlund, Shari Beals and Donna Lee Dowdney.

Peninsula Fiber Artists is an association of textile artists from Jefferson, Kitsap and Clallam counties.

For more information, visit www.sda-np.com/fiberhabit.