Trio to perform bluegrass concert at Rainshadow Recording

From left, Chris Luquette, Nick Dumas and Andrew Knapp will perform at Rainshadow Recording on Thursday.

PORT TOWNSEND — Nick Dumas, Chris Luquette and Andrew Knapp will perform a bluegrass concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Rainshadow Recording in Building 315 at Fort Worden State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $20 at www.rainshadowtickets.com or $25 at the door.

Dumas, who grew up in Brier, was introduced to bluegrass music at a young age by his dobro-playing grandfather.

Inspired by the fiddle player in his grandfather’s country gospel band, he started learning the violin in his school orchestra class when he was 12.

Dumas also learned to play mandolin, guitar and banjo and to sing lead and harmony vocals before co-founding the Northwest-based bluegrass band Northern Departure along with Chris Luquette.

Dumas received three International Bluegrass Musicians Association awards and a Grammy nomination while playing with the Chicago-based band Special Consensus.

Luquette, formerly popular with the Seattle music scene, now lives in New York City.

Primarily an acoustic guitarist, Luquette also plays mandolin, drums, bass, electric guitar, banjo and the Greek bouzouki. He played guitar for Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen for 11 years and has received multiple IBMA awards and a Grammy nomination.

Knapp, a bass player and singer, currently plays with the Seattle-based bluegrass band The Warren G. Hardings. He also tours with Dumas’ band Nick Dumas and Branchline.

Small works exhibit on display throughout November

