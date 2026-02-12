Tickets on sale for Olympic Nature Experience fundraiser

SEQUIM — Tickets are on sale for “Left Coast Hootenanny: A Semi-Flannel Event.”

The fundraiser for Olympic Nature Experience is set for Feb. 28 at the Sequim Prairie Grange.

Tickets are $50 per person, $40 for designated drivers at www.olympicnature experience.org.

The 21-and-older hootenanny will feature live ’90s music by SuperNostalgic and craft drinks from Finnriver Cider, Whitewood Cider, Georgetown Brewing, Holy Mountain Brewing and Timber City Ginger Beer.

There also will be a raffle, a silent auction and pizza.

Raffle prizes include:

• A week of free summer camp for ages 3-12.

• A free four-week session of the Adventure Club family playgroup.

• A pair of tickets to the Oktoberfest event, Beer in the Woods.

In addition, Olympic Hiking Co. will provide limited shuttle rides from the Wharf in Port Angeles to the grange.

