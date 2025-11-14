Theater, music performances top arts events

Theater and music performances, a book signing and Field Hall performances highlight this weekend’s entertainment options on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• The Port Townsend Youth Theater opened its production of “Winnie the Pooh” at 7 p.m. Thursday and will have a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Erickson Building at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St., Port Townsend.

Additional performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 21 and at 2 p.m. on Nov. 22-23.

Admission is by donation at the door.

The production, in collaboration with OCEAN K-12, includes Pooh Bear, Piglet and their friends in the Hundred Acre Wood in a whimsical journey through friendship, fun and imagination.

The play, directed by 12th-grader Luca Tapogna, features 14 students in third through 12th grades.

“This is a wonderful celebration of youth leadership, teamwork and heart,” said Danny McEnerney, the founder of Port Townsend Youth Theater. “These kids have chosen to spend their time working on a project that gets no school credit and is simply for the art and fun of it. I’m proud of them and of our mentors for letting these kids show the world what they got.”

For more information, visit www.ptyouththeater.org/pooh.

• Ron Charles and Josh Wisniewski will present a discussion from “My Heart Is Good: Treaty Rights and the Rise of a S’Klallam Fishing Community” at 4 p.m. today at the Port Townsend Friends Meeting House, 1841 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

The free presentation will be followed by a reception and book signing.

For more information, call John Pierce at 206-909-8129, email editor@emptybowl.org or visit www.emptybowl.org.

• “Footloose the Musical” will be staged by the Port Angeles High School Thespian Society at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday and a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium at Port Angeles High School, 304 E. Park Ave., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $15 per person, $10 for students.

The story follows Chicago teenager Ren McCormack, who is dismayed to find out that dancing has been outlawed in Bomont, the small town to which he moved.

The musical stars Elliot Warren, Helen Fishman, Rihana Lundrick, Alex Rodrieguez and Thea Nelson.

The production is directed by Sage Bateman and choreographed by Cecilia Pereira with Liam Wiedenhoeft as stage manager.

• “Uncle Vanya” by Anton Chekov and staged by Saltfire Theatre will continue its run with shows at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4-H Building at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St., Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 per person at www.saltfiretheatre.org/tickets.

The comedy, Saltfire’s 10th production, is directed by Ki Gottbeerg from the new translation by Annie Baker.

• The Ludlow Village Players will host its annual scholarship fundraiser, “Holidays on the Bay,” at 6:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday at the Beach Club, Port Ludlow 121 Marina View Drive, Port Ludlow.

Tickets are $20 per person at www.ludlowvillage players.org or at the door.

The fundraiser will feature a staged reading of Phillip Olsen’s comedy, “Mom’s Gift,” directed by Kate Marshall.

The cast includes Christie Lang as Kat, Susan Abrahamson as Mom, Kim DeRidder as Dad, Jenna Welch as Brittney, Lou Vilvandre’ as Trish, Glenn Gilbert as Kevin and Jim Gormly as the narrator and as Mrs. Norquist.

In addition to the play, the fundraiser will include some musical guests.

• The Sequim Community Orchestra will present its free fall concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 S. Blake Ave., Sequim.

The 60-piece orchestra will play Tchaikovsky’s “Russian Choral and Overture,” William Boyce’s Symphony No. 8 and “The Swan of Tuonella” by Jean Sibelius.

Oboist Michael Schmidt will perform an oboe solo.

The orchestra accepts adult and high school students of string and wind instruments without audition.

A bake sale also will be held to benefit the orchestra’s Peninsula Community Youth Orchestra, a program that provides string classes for children. The youth orchestra currently offers group classes for violin, viola, cello and bass in both Port Angeles and Sequim for children of all ages.

• Nelda Swiggett will present “For the Birds” in Port Angeles and Port Townsend on Saturday.

The Port Angeles performance, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 E. Lopez Ave., will begin with a pre-concert talk by avian ecologist Bob Boekelheide at 1:30 p.m. The concert will begin at 2 p.m.

The Port Townsend performance, at Quimper Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2333 San Juan Ave., will include a pre-concert presentation from Jefferson PUD, Frederickson Electric and Power Trip Energy with tips for transitioning to clean energy at 6 p.m. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are by a suggested donation of $10 to $20, $5 for students, and are available at www.l2020.org/forthebirds.

The multimedia jazz composition includes live music, images and poetry to invite reflection on the changing climate.

The concert will feature new, original work by Swiggett performed by a jazz quintet and combined with the poetry of Jill McGrath.

Swiggett, a Seattle-based pianist, will be joined by Clif Swiggett on trombone, Kate Olson on saxophone and flute, Chris Symer on bass and Adam Kessler on drums.

Swiggett also wrote “The Alaska Suite,” which was performed by the quintet in Port Townsend, Sequim and Port Angeles in 2023.

• The Hurricane Ridge Winter Sports Education Foundation will screen “Étrange Mélange” at 7 tonight at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $15 per person, $10 for youths 18 and younger and college students. They are available at www.hurricaneridge.com or for $20 at the door.

The snowboarding film was directed by Olivier Gittler, a former professional snowboarder, produced by Matteo Soltane, an engineer with Mervin Manufacturing, and filmed at Mount Baker as well as at locations in Japan and Canada.

“Étrange Mélange” (“Strange Mix” in French) features local legends and up-and-comers like Temple Cummins and his son Cannon along with other talented riders in a strange mix of reckless youth and wise mentors.

The foundation also will show “Poma and Beyond … Strange Mix” a short film that includes archival footage of Hurricane Ridge.

In addition to the films, the Hurricane Ridge Winter Sports Education Foundation will host a raffle with more than $1,000 in prizes, and the Education Foundation, NxNW Surf and GNU Productions will have information tables and merchandise for sale.

Yodelin will offer samples from its menu.

• Canadian Steam will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Donna M. Morris Auditorium at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $49 per person at www.fieldhall events.org/tickets.

Canadian Steam is a comedy and music show from The Comedy Department, a Vancouver-based troupe.

The show will feature a cast of veteran improvisers and musicians who will blend quick-fire improv, live songs and crowd interaction into an unpredictable night of entertainment.

It’s a playful, unapologetically Canadian mix of sharp comedy, musical talent and audience-driven fun.

For more information, visit www.canadian steamcomedy.com.

• Rachelle McCabe will perform a selection of pieces by Mendelssohn, Schubert, Bartók and Debussy at 3 p.m. Sunday as part of the Art and Our Schimmel Grand series in the sanctuary at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker St., Port Townsend.

The concert, originally scheduled for March, was postponed due to illness.

The series will highlight the sound of the church’s Schimmel grand piano that was purchased with a bequest from George Hanson, a late congregation member and music lover.

A donation of $20 per person is suggested.

McCabe, a professor emerita at Oregon State University, has performed as a soloist, duo pianist and a chamber musician throughout the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore.

McCabe has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington, a master’s from the Juilliard School in New York City and a doctorate from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The program will open with “Songs without Words” by Mendelssohn and “Drei Klavierstücke” (German for “Three Piano Pieces”) by Schubert.

“Songs without Words” includes Opus 67 No. 3 in B flat Major, Andante tranquillo and Opus 30 No. 1 in E flat Major, Andante espressivo.

After an intermission, McCabe will continue with “Improvisations on Hungarian Peasant Songs” by Bartok and “Estampes” by Debussy.

For more information, call the church at 360-385-1595 or email gracelutheranpt@gmail.com.

• The North Olympic Library System will host a Sweet Tooth Party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the temporary location of the Sequim branch library, 609 W. Washington St., Sequim.

Teens in seventh through 12th grades will be able to enjoy snacks and view the 1971 film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

Attendees are encouraged to dress up as a character from the film.

The evening was planned by the library’s teen advisory board.

For more information, call 360-417-8500, email discover@nols.org or visit www.nols.org.

• There will be a reception for the opening of “Watercolor NOW!” from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

The exhibit will feature more than 60 paintings by the North Olympic Watercolorists.

The free reception will include classical music performed by Tamara Rotz on flute and violin, Sung-Ling Hsu on viola and Pamela Roberts on cello.

Exhibiting artists include Beverly Beigle, Ellen Bogenschutz, Katie Carlson, Annette Clem, Lyn Conlan, Shannon Goose, Marilyn Hiestand, Kristi Kaiser, Mary Kirtley Hughes, Karen Lavender-Peterson, Lisa Luebben, Pat Oakes, Sue Rescigna, Betsy Robins, Jolene Sanbord, Georgianna Seko, Shiow Shing Ledgerwood and Phillys Slater.

The exhibition was juried by Melissa Penic, who also will have a painting on display.

“Watercolor NOW!” will be on display during regular library hours through Feb. 14.

For more information, call the library at 360-417-8500, email discover@nols.org or visit www.nols.org/art-in-the-library.

• Karen Treiger will present “Researching Family History: One Author’s Journey into Her Family and Herself” at 10 a.m. Saturday during a hybrid meeting of the Clallam County Genealogical Society at the society’s Resource Center, 403 E. Eighth St., Port Angeles.

Treiger will show how genealogical research can be transformed into a story that makes family history captivating.

The public is invited to attend the free presentation. A Zoom link is available by calling the society at 360-417-5000 or by emailing askus@clallamcogs.org.

The research center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, visit www.clallamcogs.org.

• The Sons of Norway’s Olympic Lodge will conduct a bake sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Port Angeles Farmers Market in the Gateway Transit Center, 122 E. Front St.

The sale will feature lefse, kringle and other baked goods.

• The All-Grange Dessert Auction is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Sequim Prairie Grange, 290 Macleay Road.

The auction will feature a variety of baked goods, including cinnamon rolls, pies, breads and cookies.

The annual event will raise money for Clallam County granges.

• The North Olympic Library System will host a timed crossword puzzle contest at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St.

Contestants may work alone or in teams of two to complete three crossword puzzles.

All teams will have the same three puzzles to work, one easy and two medium difficulty.

Puzzles will be scored based on the official American Crossword Puzzle Tournament rules, with points awarded for correct words, fully complete and correct puzzles, and bonus points based on solution time.

Results will be announced on the library’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

For more information, call the library at 360-417-8500, email discover@nols.org or visit www.nols.org.

• Dave Thielk will call for a community dance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Quimper Grange, 1219 Corona St., Port Townsend.

Music will be provided by the Irresistible Antiques featuring Bobbi Nikles on fiddle, Jere Canote on guitar, Jack Dwyer on banjo and Tracy Grisman on bass.

Beginners and experienced dancers are welcome.

Admission is $10 per person, $20 for a family.

• Fred Sharpe will present “Humpback Whales Generate ‘Thrums’” at 3 p.m. Sunday as part of the Port Townsend Marine Science Center’s Future of Oceans series in Wheeler Theater at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 25 Eisenhower Ave., Port Townsend.

Sharpe’s lecture will feature sounds, slides and the results of his scientific inquiry into the low-frequency, elephant-like, far-traveling rumbles or “thrums” at Five Finger Lighthouse in Southeast Alaska.

A Discover pass is required to park at Fort Worden.

For more information, visit www.ptmsc.org.