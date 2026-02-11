Sniders to be featured artists during Second Saturday Art Walk

Lance Snider, shown in his studio, will be part of the featured exhibit at Harbor Art Gallery during February.

PORT ANGELES — The art of Lance Snider and Haley Snider will be featured from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday during a reception at the Second Saturday Art Walk in downtown Port Angeles.

The Sniders will be the featured artists at Harbor Art Gallery, 114 N. Laurel St., for the month of February.

Their exhibit highlights their spirit of exploration, presenting work that ranges from highly detailed to intentionally minimal, unified by a willingness to take creative risks.

“Art doesn’t always imitate life,” Haley Snider said. “What happens in the studio can be surprising — and that’s part of what keeps the process exciting.”

Both artists enjoy experimenting with different media, materials and scale, following curiosity rather than a fixed formula.

The Sniders’ artwork can be viewed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays throughout February at Harbor Art Gallery.