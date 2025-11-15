Sea life theme for fiber arts exhibit

Celeste Dybeck’s “Return of the Salmon” will be part of the “Under the Surface of the Salish Sea” fiber arts exhibit at the Port Townsend Marine Science Center’s gallery.

PORT TOWNSEND — “Under the Surface of the Salish Sea” will be on exhibit through Feb. 8.

The sea life-themed fiber art exhibit will be at the Port Townsend Marine Science Center at Flagship Landing, 1001 Water St., Port Townsend.

The 36-piece exhibit was curated by Leslie Dickinson and Debra E. Olson and features works by Port Townsend artists Angie Dideum, Celeste Dybeck, Caryl Fallert-Gentry, Sue Gale, Pat Herkal, Bess Jennings, Sandee Johnson, Annie Karl, Cindy LeRouge, Susan Sawaztky, Cathie Wier, Joyce Wilkerson and Erika Wurm, Sequim artists Lora Armstrong, Mary Lou Giacomelli and Lynn Gilles, and Donna Lee Dowdney of Bainbridge Island.