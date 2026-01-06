Presentation to begin Yard and Garden lecture series

PORT TOWNSEND — Ross Bayton will present “Gardening on a Warming Planet: Insights from Heronswood” at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The presentation will kick off the 2026 Yard and Garden lecture series at Erickson Hall at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St., Port Townsend.

Tickets for all six lectures are $75 per person at http://2026yardandgarden.eventbrite.com. Single-lecture tickets are $15.

Tickets also may be purchased at the door for $20 each.

Bayton is the director of Heronswood Garden in Kingston. He is the author of “The Gardener’s Botanical: An Encyclopedia of Latin Plant Names” and co-author of “New Trees: Introductions to Cultivation” and “Plant Families: A Guide for Gardeners and Botanists.”

Bayton holds a doctorate from the Royal Botanic Gardens in London, where he studied the classification of tropical palms.

Future speakers in the series include:

• Marni Sorin, Jan. 17, “Growing Practices for a Resilient Edible Garden.”

• Kathleen Wolf, Jan. 24, “Rooted in Research: How Urban Forests Sustain Us.”

• Lisa Taylor, Jan. 31, “Designing for Drought: Waterwise Designs with Native Plants.”

• Steve Hampton, Feb. 7, “Backyard Sanctuaries: Gardening for Birds and Biodiversity.”

• Jenny Glass, Feb. 14, “Working with Nature: Smarter, Safer Pest Management.”

Ticket sales support Jefferson County Master Gardener programs.

For more information, visit www.jcmgf.org.