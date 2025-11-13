Piano soloist to perform at Grace Lutheran Church

PORT TOWNSEND — Rachelle McCabe will perform a selection of pieces by Mendelssohn, Schubert, Bartók and Debussy at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The concert will be part of the Art and Our Schimmel Grand series in the sanctuary at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker St., Port Townsend.

The concert, originally scheduled for March, was postponed due to illness.

The series will highlight the sound of the church’s Schimmel grand piano that was purchased with a bequest from late congregation member and music lover George Hanson.

A donation of $20 per person is suggested.

McCabe, a professor emerita at Oregon State University, has performed as a soloist, duo pianist and a chamber musician throughout the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore.

McCabe has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington, a master’s from the Juilliard School in New York City and a doctorate from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The program will open with “Songs without Words” by Mendelssohn and “Drei Klavierstücke” (German for “Three Piano Pieces”) by Schubert.

“Songs without Words” includes Opus 67 No. 3 in B flat Major, Andante tranquillo and Opus 30 No. 1 in E flat Major, Andante espressivo.

After the intermission, McCabe will continue with “Improvisations on Hungarian Peasant Songs” by Bartok and “Estampes” by Debussy.

For more information, call the church at 360-385-1595 or email gracelutheranpt@gmail.com.

Port Townsend Youth Theater to stage ‘Winnie the Pooh’

