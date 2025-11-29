Peninsula College jazz ensemble to host fall concert

PORT ANGELES — The Peninsula College jazz ensemble will present its fall concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The free event will be in the Maier Performance Hall on the college’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd.

“The jazz ensemble is excited to share a wide variety of jazz,” said Marge Rosen, music director. “We’ll be performing classics from George Gershwin and John Coltrane, as well as contemporary compositions by Maria Schneider and Port Townsend composer Daniel Barry.”

The ensemble is composed musicians from across the North Olympic Peninsula.

For more information, email Rosen at mrosen@pencol.edu or visit www.pencol.edu/events.

