Painter to be featured at Port Ludlow Art League meeting

PORT LUDLOW — Iain McArthur will discuss portraiture at 1 p.m. Wednesday during a meeting of the Port Ludlow Art League at the Beach Club, 121 Marina View Drive, Port Ludlow.

McArthur will talk about portraiture as a genre, the importance of shapes and how to achieve mood.

He also will discuss his process for creating a portrait that captures the subject’s likeness, personality and identity.

“I want to create something visually appealing that tells a story revealing complex emotions,” McArthur said.

He usually uses pen and ink for his illustrations and acrylics for his paintings.

McArthur also will direct a group drawing session and share his tips and techniques.

Guests can attend for a $5 fee.

For more information, visit www.portludlowart.org.